School districts loan band instruments to Channelview H.S. after bus crash

HOUSTON - The Channelview Independent School District band leaders are driving around Greater Houston -- returning instruments lent to them by area schools after an accident that destroyed all of Channelview's instruments.

The Channelview band director was able to meet with band and fine arts leaders from Texas City, one of three districts that came to Channelview's aid after the accident.

READ: Driver killed, dozens injured in crash of Houston-area charter bus in Alabama

In March, Channelview High School's band was coming back from a competition at Disney World in Florida when one of the charter buses carrying students, parents, instruments and the band director fell more than 50 feet into a ravine near the state line.

Texas City, Goose Creek and Pasadena ISD went through their instrument supplies and lent Channelview anything they had that they could give.

Channelview's students were then able to use those borrowed instruments to compete in the annual UIL competition where they earned a sweepstakes award, meaning they earned top marks in all the divisions of the competition.

The band's director thanked leaders. He said some of his students were also practicing with crutches and splints. He said he is happy to see them doing well and couldn't be more thankful for all the support.

Channelview's band director suffered a broken foot, leg, shoulder, seven broken ribs and a collapsed lung. He was able to walk for the first time Monday. He is in physical therapy three times a week. He said he is happy to see his students succeed.

