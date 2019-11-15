Santa Fe shooting suspect formally declared incompetent to stand trial

GALVESTON, Texas - Dimitrios Pagourtzis, the suspect in the Santa Fe High School shooting, was formally declared incompetent to stand trial Friday by a Galveston County judge.

Pagourtzis is accused of killing 10 people and injuring 13 others during the half-hour rampage on May 18, 2018.

The move was not unexpected, however. An attorney for Pagourtzis said last week that his client would likely be declared incompetent after a trio of experts agreed he did not understand the circumstances he is facing.

The judge's order requires Pagourtzis to be treated at a state mental health facility for a period of no more than 120 days, with the goal of his competency being restored so that he can stand trial.

The order doesn't specify where Pagourtzis will be sent for treatment, but both defense attorneys and prosecutors said it will be a maximum security facility.

