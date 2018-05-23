Santa Fe High School teachers return for first time since massacre

SANTA FE, Texas - Teachers at Santa Fe High School are returning to class Wednesday -- the first time since last week’s massacre.

All schools in the Santa Fe Independent School District have been closed since Friday’s shooting that killed 10 people and injured 13 others.

Santa Fe Independent School District Superintendent Leigh Wall announced at a news conference Monday that teachers would return to class Wednesday, while students will return to class next week. However, those dates were couched with understanding.

“While we are anxious to have students back in our schools, we realize there are students, staff and families that need time for grieving and mourning,” Santa Fe ISD Assistant Superintendent Pattie Hanssard said.

Teachers who return on Wednesday will pass a growing memorial of 10 white, wooden crosses that were placed in front of the school after the shooting. Balloons, flowers, and pictures now surround those crosses.

Authorities said they will provide additional security at all Santa Fe campuses when students return to class.

Additional counseling resources are also being provided.

Graduation for the high school’s seniors is still scheduled at 7:30 p.m. June 1 at Joe Raitano Memorial Stadium.

