Sanctuary for unwanted golden retrievers get help renovating after Hurricane Harvey

SPRING, Texas - In 2012, Golden Retriever Acres Senior Sanctuary, or GRASS as it is more commonly known, open its doors in Spring.

It offers a permanent home for elderly, unwanted, and special needs Golden Retrievers and Golden mixes.

It also provides temporary housing for older Goldens looking for forever homes.

It's motto: "Where Grey is Golden."

During Hurricane Harvey, the sanctuary's main house and two cabins flooded. The dogs had to be rescued by boat.

Things are very different today.

Thanks to the dedication of volunteers and generosity of donors like Blue Buffalo Pet Food Company and its Charity Foundation, Frontier Utilities, Conditioned Air Mechanical and HVAC Services, Deutsch and Deutsch Jewelers and The Boy Scouts of America, GRASS is back up and running is newly renovated buildings that are better than before.

GRASS works with Golden Retriever Rescue groups and always has room for volunteers who want to help care for, play with, or just love on its elderly residents to put warmth and joy into the golden years of these special four-pawed senior citizens.

