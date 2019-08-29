Restaurant Report Card: Roaches, unsafe food temps discovered in local kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Urban Eats - 3414 Washington Avenue

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption was found. Specifically, cooked brisket and cooked pasta was found to be stored off temperature. Ten pounds of that food was condemned and thrown away.

The Union Kitchen - 6011 Washington Avenue

Violation: Food not safe for human consumption was found. Specifically, inspectors found stuffed seafood stored above the required limit of 41 degrees. Five pounds of the food was condemned and thrown away.

Sangam Chettinad Indian Cuisine - 11398 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors discovered four live cockroaches in an egg case and on seasoning storage tubs. Also, one live roach was found crawling on the wall in the dish room.

Bamboo House Houston - 5901 Westheimer

Violation: Inspectors discovered one live cockroach inside the three-compartment sink and another one on top of the food preparation table in the cook’s area. The order was given to eliminate all cockroaches.

