Restaurant Report Card: Roaches in the kitchen, slime in the ice machine

Violation: Brown slime was found in the ice machine. Discard all ice and clean and maintain the ice machine to prevent contamination of the ice.

Violation: Restaurant is “not in compliance with Article II of the food ordinance.” Discovered five live cockroaches, one adult and four baby cockroaches, in the kitchen grill and pantry area. Also found rodent droppings near the soft drink station.

Violation: Discovered five live cockroaches in the kitchen and in the onions. The order was given to “provide a professional pest control company to treat the cockroach infestation."

Violation: Inspectors found five or more cockroaches in the freezer/pantry area. This order was given by the Health Department: “pest control must be called immediately."

Violation: Five or more cockroaches were found in the dry food area, inside the flour bin and near the grill area.

