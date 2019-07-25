Restaurant Reports

Restaurant Report Card: Roaches in the kitchen, slime in the ice machine

By Bill Spencer - Investigative Reporter

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

New King Palace Chinese Restaurant - 18315 Tomball Parkway

Violation: Brown slime was found in the ice machine. Discard all ice and clean and maintain the ice machine to prevent contamination of the ice.

 

Don Luis Mexican Restaurant - 7606 Irvington

Violation: Restaurant is “not in compliance with Article II of the food ordinance.” Discovered five live cockroaches, one adult and four baby cockroaches, in the kitchen grill and pantry area. Also found rodent droppings near the soft drink station.

 

Ostioneria La Cabana - 8622 Irvington

Violation: Discovered five live cockroaches in the kitchen and in the onions. The order was given to “provide a professional pest control company to treat the cockroach infestation."

 

Las Tunas Restaurant - 7403 Irvington

Violation: Inspectors found five or more cockroaches in the freezer/pantry area. This order was given by the Health Department: “pest control must be called immediately."

 

Taquerias Los Jaliscienses - 6503 Airline Drive

Violation: Five or more cockroaches were found in the dry food area, inside the flour bin and near the grill area.

 

