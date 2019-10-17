Restaurant Report Card: Cockroach activity discovered in several kitchens

HOUSTON - KPRC's Bill Spencer makes his weekly rounds to restaurants in town to make sure they are keeping up to the health standards in Houston.

Here’s a closer look at the restaurants that Spencer reported on this week.

Som-Ex Café - 6580 Southwest Freeway

Violation: Discovered two live cockroaches by the refrigerator. Order given: “continue pest control treatments until pests are eliminated."

Hartz Chicken - 438 W. Parker

Violation: Observed cockroach activity in the kitchen. Health Department writing, “effective measures intended to eliminate the presence of roaches on the premises not utilized.”

Pho Zen - 2674 S. Gessner

Violation: Discovered cockroaches in the dishwasher area, near the food preparation table and near the cold hold unit and near the refrigerator.

Buffalo Wild Wings - 17195 Tomball Parkway

Violation: Inspectors found “food not safe for human consumption.” Inspectors condemned and threw away chili and cheese con queso, 50 pounds of food stored above the limit of 41 degrees.

