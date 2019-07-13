Residents on high alert after rash of car break-ins

An armed burglar is seen in this surveillance photo rummaging through a Kingwood resident's vehicle.

KINGWOOD, Texas - A Kingwood neighborhood is on alert after a string of car break-ins.

There is a mounting concern that the suspects may be armed.

What residents are saying

"They were going from house to house,” said Bill Crockett.

Crockett said his truck was broken into Wednesday. He shared home surveillance video of the thieves in action in his Kingwood neighborhood.

In his case, the suspects only got away with loose change, but Cockett said what makes the situation concerning is that the person in the video appears to be holding a gun while rummaging around.

“He’s just waving it around like it’s a toy," Crockett said. "You know, at any time, I could've gone out to the truck or something, and the guy was in there. He had a pistol, and I would've never known that.”

Other victims in the neighborhood took to social media to share pictures of the alleged suspects. KPRC 2 chose to blur one of the faces because it appears to be a minor.

"Go back to school. Get an education and get a job. Stop stealing from people who work for a living,” Crockett said.

Crockett said no matter their age, the crimes are serious and he has contacted the police. His neighbors are also on high alert.

"Lock your vehicles. Put cameras up. And, you know, keep your neighbors aware of what's going on," he said.

