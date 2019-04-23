Rep. Sylvia Garcia to host ITC fire town hall

HOUSTON - U.S. Rep. Sylvia Garcia, D-Houston, will hold a town hall Wednesday about the recent fire at the ITC plant in Deer Park.

The meeting will be held from 7 to 8 p.m. at the Milby High School Auditorium at 1601 Broadway St.

According to a press release about the event, Gacia will be joined by representatives from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, the Chemical Safety Board, Harris County Public Health and the Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office.

The discussion will focus on the impacts of the chemical facility fire that burned for nearly a week and released benzene into the surrounding area, according to the press release.

A question-and-answer session will follow a presentation about the community’s concerns, according to the press release.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.