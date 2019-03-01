Remains in Trinity River confirmed as missing Houston woman

LIBERTY, Texas - Remains found in a vehicle submerged in the Trinity River earlier this month were confirmed to be that of a missing Houston woman, Jennifer Scott Perkins.

She was reported missing from Houston on Jan. 2.

Officials said 48-year-old Perkins was last seen leaving her home to go visit a friend; however, it is thought that Perkins might have last been in the Shepherd area.

Officials said at the time of her disappearance, she was driving a gray 2012 Chrysler 200 and wearing a lightweight, dark-colored jacket, boots, a pink hat and leggings.

On Feb. 17, Texas Equusearch found the Chrysler 200 where the Trinity River meets Highway 787 in Liberty County by using a "sonar" type of device.

The sheriff's office confirmed Perkins' remains Thursday.

