Possibly suicidal woman hit, killed by 18-wheeler after jumping into traffic, police say

A woman was killed after she jump into traffic and was hit by a passing 18-wheeler, Jan. 8, 2019.

HOUSTON - All main lanes were closed after a woman was killed after being hit by an 18-wheeler truck near downtown Houston.

According to police, a man and a woman were driving southbound on I-45 near Scott Street around 12:45 a.m. Tuesday when the woman became emotionally distraught and suicidal.

The woman opened the passenger side door and jumped out of the moving vehicle, authorities said.

Officers said she stood up and ran out into the lane, where an 18-wheeler driver also traveling southbound on I-45 did not see the woman and hit her. The woman was killed by the impact.

The man who was with the woman and the driver of the 18-wheeler both stopped and are cooperating with police.

Authorities said the man who was with the woman said she was suicidal and having emotional problems.

The driver of the 18-wheeler is not expected to face any charges.

No one else was injured in the accident.

If you or anyone you know is dealing with depression or suicidal thoughts, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The hotline is free and available 24 hours a day.

