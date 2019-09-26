Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls says he's exploring running for Congress again

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announced Thursday that he is launching an exploratory committee aimed at running for Congress next year.

Nehls, who announced in July that he wouldn't be running for sheriff again, said he has already launched a website and received $100,000 in contributions from U.S. House District 22 voters.

"Since publicly announcing I would not be running for sheriff, I've been inundated with calls, emails and letters from District 22 residents encouraging me to run for our open congressional seat," Nehls said in a written statement.

Nehls said the exploration phase will allow voters to get to know him and why he wants to represent them.

This is the second time Nehls has considered a run for Congress. After announcing he was mulling a congressional run in 2018, he put those plans on hold after determining a state law would require him to quit his job as sheriff to run for the seat.

