Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls won't seek reelection

Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls answers questions during an interview in Richmond, Texas, in February 2017.

RICHMOND, Texas - Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls announced Wednesday that he won’t seek reelection next year.

Nehls has served as the county’s top cop since 2012 and is a 24-year law enforcement veteran.

While Nehls did not comment on his future, the sheriff said in December 2017 that he is considering a run for Congress in 2020.

Nehls had said he was considering a run for Congress in 2018. However, those plans were put on hold after Nehls said state law would require him to quit his job as the sheriff to run for the seat.

