Hidalgo, Turner to make announcement regarding voting bills in Legislature

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo (left) and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner (right) speak at news conferences held in Houston on March 2, 2021.

HOUSTON – Two Houston-area leaders are scheduled to make an announcement regarding voting bills that are moving through the Texas Legislature.

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner have scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference for the announcement.

Both Hidalgo and Turner have been outspoken critics of both Senate Bill 7 and House Bill 6, which would change the way elections are run in Texas. Turner has said the bills amount to a revival of Jim Crow-era laws, while Hidalgo has said the bills are meant to target efforts made to increase voting access during the 2020 election.

Proponents have said the bills are aimed at making elections more secure and cracking down on voter fraud.

According to the Texas Attorney General’s website, the state has successfully prosecuted 534 election fraud offenses against 155 people since 2005.

