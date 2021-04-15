Gov. Abbott urges President Biden, VP Harris to designate Mexican drug cartels as foreign terrorist organizations

HOUSTON – Gov. Greg Abbott sent a letter to President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris to designate the Mexican drug cartels as a foreign terrorist organization.

Abbott added background details on why he says these drug cartels meet the three-part test required for the designation.

“As Governor of Texas, I urge you to take immediate action to combat the dangerous and deadly Mexican drug cartels,” reads the Governor’s letter. “These cartels bring terror into our communities. They smuggle narcotics and weapons into the United States to fund their illegal enterprises. They force women and children into human and sex trafficking—enriching themselves on the misery and enslavement of immigrants. They murder innocent people, including women and children. These Mexican drug cartels are foreign terrorist organizations, and it is time for the federal government to designate them as such.”

Read the Governor’s full letter here.

According to a release, this is the fourth letter that he has sent to the Biden Administration regarding the topic.