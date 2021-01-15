Texas Capitol being closed through Biden’s inauguration ‘out of an abundance of caution,’ officials say

The Texas Capitol is seen in Austin, Texas, in this undated file image.

AUSTIN, Texas – The Texas Capitol is being closed through the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden “out of an abundance of caution,” officials at the Texas Department of Public Safety announced Friday.

In a written statement, DPS Director Steven McCraw said they are aware of armed protests that have been planned at the state Capitol this week and “violent extremists may seek to exploit” the events.

“As a result, DPS has deployed additional personnel and resources to the Capitol and are working closely with the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Austin Police Department to monitor events and enforce the rule of law,” McCraw said in the statement.

McCraw asked people to report any suspicious activity they see on the internet or in public to call the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Austin Police Department or DPS at iWatchtx.org.