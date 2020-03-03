Super Tuesday Cheat Sheet: Everything you need to know about voting in the Texas primary

HOUSTON – Super Tuesday is March 3 and we have rounded up everything you’ll need to know as you head to the polls for the Texas primary election.

Where do I go to vote?

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday. You don’t have to go to a specific polling location and can instead go to one of more than 350 locations in Harris County.

The Harris County Clerk’s Office has list of polling locations you can visit Tuesday to cast your vote in the primary. You can see the locations on an interactive map here or in the document below:

What ID is accepted?

Voters must be registered and must also present a valid form of identification at the polls.

The seven forms of approved photo identification are:

Texas Driver License issued by the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS)

Texas Election Identification Certificate issued by DPS

Texas Personal Identification Card issued by DPS

Texas Handgun License issued by DPS

United States Military Identification Card containing the person’s photograph

United States Citizenship Certificate containing the person’s photograph

United States Passport (book or card)

What’s on my ballot?

Several big races will be on Texans’ ballots including Sen. John Cornyn’s U.S. Senate seat, Railroad Commissioner and several Texas Senate and House districts. See what will be on Texans ballots here. One thing to remember is that you CANNOT vote down party lines Tuesday as it is a primary election.

Two major Houston area races to watch for are:

Texas Congressional District 2

Incumbent Republican Rep. Dan Crenshaw is unopposed in the Republican primary. There will be three Democratic candidates battling each other to win the party ticket to challenge Crenshaw in November. Learn more about this race and the candidates here.

Texas Congressional District 22

After Republican Rep. Pete Olson announced he will not seek reelection, multiple Republicans and Democrats threw their names in the hat. Some of the big names in the race include political newcomer, Pierce Bush, who is the grandson of President George H.W. Bush, Fort Bend County Sheriff Troy Nehls and Sri Preston Kulkarni who nearly stole the seat in 2018. Read more about all the candidates in this race here.

You can see a Democrat sample ballot here and a Republican sample ballot here.

Do I need to take time off to vote?

Your employer has to provide you with paid time to go vote on Election Day unless polls are open two hours before or after your regular work shift.

Free rides to the polls

METRO is providing FREE round-trip service to the polls for voters on Tuesday on all METRO local bus, light-rail and METROLift paratransit service.

You must be registered to vote to get this service and to get a free ride, just let the bus operator or fare inspector know that you’re going to or coming from a polling place. You can learn more here.