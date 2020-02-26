Texas’s 2nd Congressional District: What you need to know about this important race

HOUSTON – As the Texas primary elections on March 3 near, KPRC 2 is profiling some of the major races that local voters will decide.

One major race is for Texas Congressional District 2. Here’s what you need to know:

The district stretches through Houston’s northern suburbs and eastern Harris County. It also includes parts of Southeast Texas to the Louisiana border. This includes the cities of Humble, Kingwood, parts of Spring, parts of northwest Houston, and parts of the west Beltway north of Westpark Tollway.

The district also includes parts of the West Loop and Midtown.

Who is running for this election?

Republican Candidates

Dan Crenshaw (Incumbent)

Dan Crenshaw is running for a second term in this election. He was preceded by Ted Poe, who retired after the 114th Congress. Crenshaw grew up in the Houston area and joined the Navy SEALs after graduating from Tufts University. During his third deployment in 2012, he was hit by an IED blast during a mission in Afghanistan that badly damaged his eye. Doctors feared he would be permanently blind, but were able to recover his left eye.

Crenshaw was elected to represent the 2nd Congressional District in November 2018.

Crenshaw’s top issues are national and border security, flood control, and fiscal responsibility. His national security bill on drone origin security enhancements passed the House and is currently awaiting action in the Senate.

Democratic Candidates

Elisa Cardnell

Elisa Cardnell was born on an Army base in West Germany and later joined the Navy ROTC at Rice University, calling Houston home ever since. She taught physics and math for six years at Carnegie Vanguard High School and Spring Woods High School. During her time as a teacher, she saw how students struggled in a system that was often underfunded.

Her campaign has focused on lowering healthcare costs, teacher pay and student support, and serving U.S. veterans. She also promised to stand up for LGBTQ+ and women’s rights.

Sima Ladjervardian

Sima Ladjervardian

Philanthropist Sima Ladjervardian served as senior advisor and finance chair to Rep. Beto O’Rourke during his 2018 U.S. Senate Race and his run for President. She is a lawyer, mother of two, and breast cancer survivor.

As a political activist herself, she worked to elect candidates up and down the ballot.

Her top issues are climate change and flood resiliency, education, women’s health care, and gun reform. As an immigrant herself, she pushes for immigration reform.

Travis Olsen

Travis Olsen

Raised in a split political family, Travis Olsen says he knows that despite the differences, parties can still work together to come up with a solution. Olsen is an attorney who participated in public service. He grew up in the 2nd congressional district attending Spring Branch Independent School District schools.

Olsen feels that he needs leaders with courage knowing what is best for the country.

His top issues are immigration, education, and national security.