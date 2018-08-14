Police release surveillance video of suspects wanted in deadly shooting outside restaurant

Surveillance video of an altercation at La Union that resulted in a man being shot in the face on Aug. 11, 2018.

HOUSTON - Houston police are hoping surveillance video will lead them to the people connected to a deadly shooting in southwest Houston on Aug. 11 at the La Union restaurant on Wilcrest Drive near Bissonnet Street.

Police said surveillance video of the suspects shows three men in their late 20s to early 30s, and one woman enter the restaurant.

Witnesses told investigators there was a fight between the group of men and the victim. The fight eventually spilled into the parking lot.

That's when police said one of the suspects pulled a gun and fired multiple shots at the victim, identified as 25-year-old Johnny Paramo Torres.

Torres was found dead outside his car in the parking lot, police said.

Investigators believe the suspects could still be in the area.

