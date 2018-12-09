Police investigating homicide with multiple shooters in NE Houston

HOUSTON - Houston police are investigating the shooting death of a man in northeast Houston where multiple gun casings were discovered.

Houston police detectives said the shooting occurred around midnight Sunday when people arrived at a business in the 15100 block of Lee Road.

When police got ther, they found a man shot to death and, based on the shell casings, detectives believe at least one rifle and one pistol had been fired.

Detectives aren't sure at this point what was the motive was to kill the man.

During the chaos, police said, it appears a car rammed into the building.

Anyone with information about the homicide case is urged to call the Houston Police Department's Homicide Division at 713-308-3600 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS(8477).

