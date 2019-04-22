Police investigating after man found dead at SW Houston motel

Detectives are searching for clues, trying to piece together what exactly happened at a southwest Houston motel.

HOUSTON - Detectives are searching for clues, trying to piece together what exactly happened at a southwest Houston motel.

Around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, a man called 911 and told police his friend had been shot and killed, police said.

Authorities rushed to the Economy Inn and Suites on South Main Street and Kylewick Drive, where they discovered one man dead inside a vehicle, officers said.

Police said they are speaking to several witnesses and are working to figure out if the victim was staying at the motel

Officers have not taken anyone into custody, but they did say they do not believe the community is in danger.

Investigators are reviewing surveillance video in an effort to learn more about what could have led up to the shooting.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.