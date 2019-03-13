Pi Day cometh: This is where to go to celebrate all things pie in the Houston area

Judge Graeme Sharp, poses for a photograph as he views the entries by Scottish bakers for the 19th World Championships on November 15, 2017 in Dunfermline, Scotland.

HOUSTON - March 14 is Pi Day, and there are plenty of places to celebrate the food version of pie around town.

Here are some of your Houston favorites celebrating the date, synonymous with the mathematical constant of pi, or 3.14159 – and so on and so on:

Sweet:

Dessert Gallery: Free a la mode all day at the cafe until the shop closes at 10 p.m.

House of Pies - House of Pies is having a giveaway for free pie for a year. The grand prize winner will receive that perk and two other winners will get gift cards and merchandise.

Not Jus’ Donuts Bakery - Buy 1 slice of pie and get the second slice half off or buy a whole pie and get 15 percent off. The promotion is only good for that day.

Three Brothers - $3.14 off whole pies on 3/14 at all stores and online with coupon code PIDAY.

Ooh La La - Receive half off a slice of pie of your choice. Promotion for single slices only; one slice per customer.

Savory:

Villa Italian Kitchen - Pi fanatics can head to VillaItalianKitchen.com/PiDay to download a coupon, good for one Neapolitan Cheese pizza at the special price of $3.14, on Thursday, March 14, at any participating Villa Italian Kitchen location nationwide.

