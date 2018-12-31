Person trapped, killed in fiery four-car crash, police say

HOUSTON - A person was killed after an SUV burst into flames following an accident in northwest Houston.

According to police, the crash happened on the feeder road near the Kempwood exit of the West Sam Houston Tollway going northbound around 6:40 a.m. Monday.

Details of what led up to the crash are unclear, but police said there were four vehicles involved.

One of the vehicles, an SUV, caught fire, trapping the driver inside, authorities said.

The driver of the SUV was killed, police said.

Authorities are still investigating the scene.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.