HOUSTON - Police are investigating a major crash in east Houston along the East Freeway feeder road.

The collision occurred at 2:00 a.m. on I-10 east at Uvalde Road when a car slammed into an SUV, police said.

Police said one person was ejected from their car after the crash.

One driver was taken to the hospital and the condition is unknown.

