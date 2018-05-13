Pasadena mom of 5 whose graduation photos went viral graduates from law school

HOUSTON - A Texas mother of five whose law school graduation photos went viral crossed stage this weekend.

Ieshia Champs, 33, graduated from Texas Southern University's Thurgood Marshall School of Law on Friday. The viral graduation photos that feature Champs' five children are just part of her story of triumph.

Champs lost her job, lost all of her belongings in a house fire and lost the father of two of her kids to cancer. At one point, things seemed hopeless for Champs. She said she tried to take her own life.

Read the initial KPRC report on her viral photos.

Read more from KSAT.com.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.