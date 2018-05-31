Pasadena ISD buses carrying students to graduation involved in crash

HOUSTON - Several Pasadena Independent School District buses that were carrying students to a graduation ceremony Thursday were involved in a crash in southeast Houston.

The crash was reported about 5 p.m. on Beltway 8 near Beamer Road.

WATCH: Sky 2 flies over scene of bus Pasadena ISD crash

School district officials said that the buses were headed to a graduation ceremony at NRG when the crash happened.

Nine students were being treated for minor injuries at the scene, according to officials, though several were taken to area hospitals to be examined.

Video from Sky2 showed one of the buses appeared to have sustained serious front-end damage.

Pasadena ISD released the following statement:

5 Pasadena ISD busses were involved in an accident on Beltway 8 and Blackhawk. The busses were in route to NRG stadium for Pasadena Memorial High School graduation. 12 students are being treated on site for minor injuries. Replacement busses will transport all students to NRG for graduation. Parents should come to NRG stadium for graduation ceremonies. All parents of injured students have been contacted.

We will continue to keep you updated as more information becomes available.

