Owen Daniels' son diagnosed with cancer, wife says

Former Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels’ son has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a post on his wife’s Instagram page.

Angela Daniels posted Tuesday that the couple’s 2-year-old son Henry has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that develops in nerve tissue in the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord.

“The entire month of April has been a nightmarish whirlwind,” Daniels wrote on Instagram. “But through all that, this bright ray of sunshine. Our sweet Henry, has dominated with his happy resilient attitude. We are so very fortunate that we caught this.”

Daniels wrote that Henry was scheduled to begin chemotherapy Wednesday and thanked her friends and family for their support.

“We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you,” Daniels wrote about her husband.

The couple did not immediately respond to requests for their comments, but Daniels did post a link to a fundraising page for her son.

Owen Daniels played for the Texans from 2006 to 2013, and later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.

