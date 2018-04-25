Owen Daniels' son diagnosed with cancer, wife says

Former Houston Texans tight end Owen Daniels’ son has been diagnosed with cancer, according to a post on his wife’s Instagram page.
Angela Daniels posted Tuesday that the couple’s 2-year-old son Henry has been diagnosed with neuroblastoma, a form of cancer that develops in nerve tissue in the adrenal gland, neck, chest or spinal cord.
More Headlines
“The entire month of April has been a nightmarish whirlwind,” Daniels wrote on Instagram. “But through all that, this bright ray of sunshine. Our sweet Henry, has dominated with his happy resilient attitude. We are so very fortunate that we caught this.”
Daniels wrote that Henry was scheduled to begin chemotherapy Wednesday and thanked her friends and family for their support.
“We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you,” Daniels wrote about her husband.
The couple did not immediately respond to requests for their comments, but Daniels did post a link to a fundraising page for her son.
Owen Daniels played for the Texans from 2006 to 2013, and later played for the Baltimore Ravens and Denver Broncos.
A post no parent ever wants to make. A sentence no person ever wants to utter. My child has cancer. The entire month of April has been a nightmarish whirlwind of a shitty storm. But through all that, this bright ray of sunshine...our sweet Henry, has dominated with his happy resilient attitude. We are so very fortunate that we caught this. We just got the final test and so now feel it’s appropriate to update everyone. Henry has been diagnosed with Neuroblastoma. In spite of that, and all the needles, anesthesia, scans, and now chemotherapy...this amazing child still smiles and wants to shoot hoops and play at the park. Belief in the power of prayer has never been more evident in my entire life. I am a fierce protector of my children, but I also know when to admit things are out of my control. I have never been more grateful for the prayers we’ve had answered and the amount of support our friends and family have showed. We could NOT be doing this without you, please know that even if we don’t adequately show you. And most importantly, to my rock- my husband @ogdaniels81 - I would absolutely not be able to survive this without you. We will come out of this stronger, and, most importantly, Henry will come out the other end of this even stronger and with his positive attitude intact because of you. We start chemotherapy tomorrow. Please feel free to follow along with Henry’s road to recovery on https://www.caringbridge.org/visit/henrydaniels - link in bio. #neuroblastoma #cancer #fuckcancer #chemo #mybonesaregood #cancerhasntspread
Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.