Officials believe missing woman last seen in Montgomery County in danger

HOUSTON - A missing woman who was last seen in Montgomery County may be in danger, officials said.

Montgomery County sheriff deputies said Candace Nash, 35, left a voicemail with family and friends stating that she was going to die and believed someone was after her.

Nash was last seen wearing a floral print shirt, blue jean shorts and white sandals. Deputies said she has a cherry tattoo on her right ankle and the word "vice" on the right hand.

Anyone with information on Nash's whereabouts is asked to call the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office at 936-760-5800.

