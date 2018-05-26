Off-duty officer kills brother, identified as off-duty deputy, officials say

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TEXAS - A 35-year law enforcement veteran shot and killed his brother, who was identified as an off-duty Harris County deputy Friday, according to authorities.

WATCH; Sky2 aerials of Stagecoach deputy-involved shooting

The Stagecoach Police Department officer shot his brother, who he initially said was an intruder at his home in the 16100 block of Singletree Drive, around 5:30 p.m., authorities said.

Officials later identified the intruder who was killed as an off-duty Harris County Sheriff's Office deputy.

Police said the off-duty deputy was found dead in a bathroom from several gunshot wounds.

The cause of the shooting is under investigation.

Please pray for the family of an off-duty HCSO Deputy, who was killed tonight in a shooting in the 16000 block of Singletree in Stagegoach, Montgomery County. @SheriffEd_HCSO is en route. #hounews pic.twitter.com/IorhLqpAAg — HCSOTexas (@HCSOTexas) May 26, 2018

