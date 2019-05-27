News 2 Know: JJ Watt engaged, what to know about Unknown Soldier tomb and more

It's Memorial Day, and while many people are our enjoying time with their families, others are remembering fallen loved ones who died fighting for our freedom. Take a moment today to honor military members for their service to our country.

Legendary Astros' first baseman, Jeff Bagwell is celebrating his 51 birthday today. He spent his entire MLB career with the Astros and has become a Bayou City baseball icon.

Memorial Day weather ☀

It's a humid start to the holiday. Temperatures started in the mid-70s and reach the 90s in the afternoon. If you are heading to the pool or the beach, remember to stay hydrated and heed safety precautions. Check Britta's forecast here.

Unknown Soldier

Getty Images A tomb guard sentinel with The Old Guard, the 3rd U.S. Infantry Regiment, stands watch over the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery in Arlington, Virginia.

The Tomb of the Unknown Soldier is at Arlington National Cemetery. It stands on the top of a hill overlooking Washington D.C. Congress approved the burial of an unidentified World War I soldier in the plaza of the then-new Memorial Amphitheater in 1921. Read more >

She said yes!

One of the most beautiful romances to unfold in the Houston sports world just got even better. Texans fan favorite JJ Watt proposed to his longtime girlfriend and Houston Dash star, Kealia Ohai. Read more >

Found safe

The police department posted an update to its Facebook page saying the child is with his mother in Mexico and was never in any danger. Read more >

HFD captain accused of child porn possession

A man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot in the head during a fight with his wife.

A man is fighting for his life after police said he was shot in the head during a fight with his wife. Read more >

A new obsession

It is truly a dark time. "Game of Thrones" is over, and depending on what you thought of its grand conclusion, you're either in mourning or ready to exorcise the whole scarring experience from your soul Read more >

