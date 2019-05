HOUSTON - A 16-year-old boy went missing while swimming in Matagorda Beach on Sunday afternoon, Coast Guard officials said.

The teen was last seen swimming with friends but was reported missing after not making it back to shore with his friends.

Divers and crews are searching the area for the teen.

Anyone with information can contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

