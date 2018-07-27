News 2 Know: Friday, July 27, 2018

HOUSTON - We've made it to Friiiiday y'all! These are the headlines to keep you in the know as you kick off your weekend:

A suspected would-be car burglar was shot Friday by a homeowner in Katy.

Lawyers for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are expected to be back in court Friday regarding a lawsuit filed by a rape victim.

Ali Irsan was found guilty and convicted Thursday of capital murder in the 2012 killings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, a friend of Irsan's daughter.

The sentencing phase is expected to begin Friday.

What 2 Watch:

Atascocita business hold benefit for girls killed in suspected drunken driving crash

A special benefit is being help Friday to help the families of two 16-year-old girls killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.

Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice in Atascocita will donate 20 percent of all proceeds from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. to the families of Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez to help with their funeral costs.

Many of the staff at Bahama Buck's were friends with the girls and will donate their tips they've made between Wednesday and Friday to the girls' families, too.

Facebook Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez, the two girls killed in a crash in Atascociata, Texas, on July 25, 2018, are seen in these undated images.

What you missed over night:

Police and the FBI are investigating a burglary at a bank after someone broke into a vault in the middle of the night last weekend, according to Woodforest National Bank.

KPRC2 A look at some of the items that were tampered with when the Woodforest National Bank was broken into on July 22, 2018.

Trending around the nation:

To say Koa Smith was at the right place at the right time is perfectly accurate.

To say he got lucky - that's missing the point.

Koa Smith/YouTube A still from viral video posted on YouTube of Koa Smith's amazing surf run.

