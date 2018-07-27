News 2 Know: Friday, July 27, 2018

HOUSTON - We've made it to Friiiiday y'all! These are the headlines to keep you in the know as you kick off your weekend:
Katy homeowner shoots teen during attempted break-in, deputies say
A suspected would-be car burglar was shot Friday by a homeowner in Katy.
Houston Rodeo to head to court over rape victim’s lawsuit
Lawyers for the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo are expected to be back in court Friday regarding a lawsuit filed by a rape victim.
Live or die? Lawyers argue over life of Ali Irsan, convicted of honor killings
Ali Irsan was found guilty and convicted Thursday of capital murder in the 2012 killings of his son-in-law, Coty Beavers, and Gelareh Bagherzadeh, a friend of Irsan's daughter.
The sentencing phase is expected to begin Friday.
What 2 Watch:
Atascocita business hold benefit for girls killed in suspected drunken driving crash
A special benefit is being help Friday to help the families of two 16-year-old girls killed in a suspected drunk driving crash.
Bahama Buck's Original Shaved Ice in Atascocita will donate 20 percent of all proceeds from 5 p.m. to 11 p.m. to the families of Chloe Robison and Salma Gomez to help with their funeral costs.
Many of the staff at Bahama Buck's were friends with the girls and will donate their tips they've made between Wednesday and Friday to the girls' families, too.
What you missed over night:
Thieves break into bank vault through roof, steal money, heirlooms, victim says
Police and the FBI are investigating a burglary at a bank after someone broke into a vault in the middle of the night last weekend, according to Woodforest National Bank.
Trending around the nation:
2 minutes, 8 barrels: Surfer takes an epic ride into history
To say Koa Smith was at the right place at the right time is perfectly accurate.
To say he got lucky - that's missing the point.
