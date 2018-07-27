Houston hotel's Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river now open to public

HOUSTON - The world's only Texas-shaped rooftop lazy river is now open to the public -- with a few caveats.

The pool is on the terrace of the Marriott Marquis Houston. Since its opening in December 2016, it was only open to hotel and some spa guests. Now the hotel is allowing adults -- age 21 and older -- to use it for a fee during Open Deck Days. The Open Deck Days are Monday through Thursdays until Sept. 27. No children are permitted.

The cost of a day pass for non-hotel guests starts at $50. You have the option to upgrade to use the hotel spa, or rent a poolside day bed, cabana, pergola or gazebo. Those rentals range in price from $220 to $1,200.

KSAT/KPRC