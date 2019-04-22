News 2 Know: Teens injured in ATV crash, another blast in Sri Lanka and more

Welcome to Monday and another work week.

Today is also Earth Day. The annual April 22nd observance was created to increase public awareness of environmental problems. We've got a history of how the special day came to be here.

Today's Weather

Expect a few more clouds today than what we saw over the weekend. Temperatures will still be warm, climbing to near 80 degrees by the afternoon.

Local News

KPRC Three juveniles were taken to an area hospital Sunday after an ATV crash in central Harris County, according to authorities.

KPRC A Precinct 6 constable deputy was off duty, but still in uniform and on his way home when he saw four men in hoods run around the fence at a gas station in northwest Harris County.

Texas News

KXAN

Two people were killed in a plane crash in Central Texas on Sunday, according to KXAN. Read more >

World News

Stringer/Getty Images More than 200 people were dead and hundreds more injured on Easter after a series of explosions in churches and hotels in Sri Lanka.

A van parked near a Sri Lankan church that was bombed on Easter Sunday has exploded, but no injuries have been reported. Read more >

Spring Clean

KPRC From old toys and keepsakes to furniture that's been in your family for generations, you could be sitting on a small fortune.

On This Day

In 1876, the first National League baseball game was played in Philadelphia. The Boston Red Stockings (now the Atlanta Braves) beat the Philadelphia Athletics 6-5.

