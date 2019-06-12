News 2 Know: Deadly crash, Bush 41 stamp to be released today and more

Good morning from Click2Houston.com.
Welcome to Wednesday, and it’s also National Jerky Day! Anyone want to take a trip to Buc-ee’s real quick?
Let’s get this hump day started.
----------
Bush 41 stamp to be released
The U.S. Postal Service will unveil a stamp honoring former President George H.W. Bush during a ceremony Wednesday in College Station.
The stamp features a striking image of Bush, who served as president from 1989 to 1993, in a gray suit, white shirt and star-spotted blue tie.
Car, H-E-B truck involved in deadly crash
The driver of a sedan was killed when he drifted out of his lane and crashed into an oncoming H-E-B truck, deputies said.
Authorities said the accident happened around 2:15 a.m. Wednesday on Wallisville Road near Dattner Road in northeast Houston.
UH soccer player says team forced to endure punishment
Earlier this year, Channel 2 Investigates reported that one dozen members of the University of Houston women’s soccer team were diagnosed with the dangerous medical condition called rhabdomyolysis, better known as rhabdo, following a late January workout.
Since then, we have spoken to those involved, including one player who has spoken in depth with Channel 2 Investigates about what the workouts were like and why they happened in the first place.
Loud noises linked to heart health
You probably know that smoking, obesity and not exercising can lead to heart disease. But researchers have uncovered a new risk factor, and you might want to turn your TV volume down after you see this report.
Could loud noises make you more likely to have a heart attack? A new study found exposure to loud noise may increase your risk of developing the number one killer in the U.S.
On this day
In 1990, Mariah Carey released her self-titled debut album.
----------
That’s all for now. We’ll see you over at Click2Houston.com!
Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.