Cage Sway with the UH football team at new tailgate experience

HOUSTON - With the new college football season about to begin in early September, the University of Houston has announced a new pregame tailgate fan experience for fall home games at TDECU Stadium.

As part of a constant evaluation of its fan experience, Houston Athletics officials announced Wednesday the creation of RedZone, a pregame premium fan hospitality and tailgate experience in the climate-controlled Houston Football Indoor Practice Facility.

Available in 2018 prior to Houston’s four Saturday home games, the facility will open to fans holding RedZone passes three hours prior to kickoff and will remain open until 30 minutes prior to kickoff. This gives UH fans the opportunity to enter TDECU Stadium to witness exciting pregame pageantry, including the Spirit of Houston and Cage Sway with the Houston Football team.

“With our focus on the fan experience at Houston Athletics events and the location of our new indoor practice facility, it made perfect sense to offer Houston fans the opportunity to have an exciting pregame experience in a climate-controlled environment,” UH Vice President for Athletics Chris Pezman said. “With appearances from the Spirit of Houston, games and other activities as well as great food and drinks, we expect RedZone will become a premier pregame destination for our fans.”

Here is a list of the Houston Cougars' home football games this fall:

Sept. 8: Arizona

Sept. 22: Texas Southern

Oct. 4: Tulsa (Thursday)

Oct. 27: South Florida

Nov. 10: Temple

Nov. 15: Tulane (Thursday)

