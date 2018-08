SAN ANTONIO, Texas - A new pendulum ride is coming to Six Flags Fiesta.

Six Flags touts the Joker Wild Card as the world's largest pendulum ride, standing 17 stories high.

Riders will experience thrills as the pendulum swings back and forth at 75 mph, while they are rotated counterclockwise.

The ride is expected to be operating early next summer.

Earlier this year, the amusement park opened the Wonder Woman Lasso Coaster.

