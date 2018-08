New Houston Fire Department equipment was on display in front of City Hall on Aug. 8, 2018.

HOUSTON - The Houston Fire Department showed off some new equipment Wednesday morning.

The equipment is part of the flood response efforts approved by Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner.

The new high-water vehicles were on display outside city hall. Officials said the vehicles cost about $75,000 each.

The display also included new ladder trucks.

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner approved the purchase of the new vehicles.

