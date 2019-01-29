Neighbors shaken after 4 officers shot, 1 injured in shootout

The neighborhood where five Houston police officers were injured Monday afternoon in a shootout while serving a warrant in southeast Houston reopened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

HOUSTON - The neighborhood where five Houston police officers were injured Monday afternoon in a shootout while serving a warrant in southeast Houston reopened around 5:30 a.m. Thursday, according to police.

Officers were in the Gloverdale neighborhood collecting evidence into Thursday morning and still had both ends of Harding Street blocked off while they finished.

The area in front of the home where the shooting happened was also taped off and the medical examiner was seen at the home, according to KPRC2 reporter Sofia Ojeda.

Area residents are still trying to wrap their minds around the events that unfolded Monday evening as officers attempted to execute a warrant for narcotics activity; specifically, the distribution of black tar heroin.

Many neighbors said the area is generally quiet and described the shooting as chaotic and terrifying.

"I just heard a lot of gunfire, I looked outside and it was a chaotic scene,” said one neighbor who did not want to be identified.

People were allowed to return home around 7 p.m. police said, after the scene was secured.

Police had asked citizens to avoid the Gloverdale neighborhood around the shooting scene for emergency vehicles. Police told KPRC2 that parts of the neighborhood near the scene had been evacuated. Harris County deputies are also responded to the scene to assist Houston police officers.

Gov. Greg Abbott released a statement on the shooting: "This evening's horrific attack on police officers is a solemn reminder of the service and sacrifice our brave men and women in law enforcement make every day to keep us safe. The city of Houston and the Houston Police Department will have whatever state resources they need to bring swift justice to those involved. I ask all Texans to join Cecilia and me in praying for the officers injured, and for the continued safety of all law enforcement officers who protect our communities."

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.