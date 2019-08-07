Woman found with meth in her vagina claims it isn't hers, police say

OUACHITA PARISH, La. - A woman who was found with meth inside her vagina told police the drugs weren't hers and that she didn't know where they came from, according to the Ouachita Parish Sheriff's Office.

Ashley Beth Rolland, 23, was accused of stealing $5,000 from a man while he was in the shower.

Rolland had been staying with the man for about a week when she stole his money and took off on July 31, according to an affidavit.

A female correctional officer found a clear plastic bag with approximately 1 gram of meth and $6,233 inside Rolland's vagina during a search.

Rolland was charged with felony theft in addition to narcotics possession. Her bond was set at $8,000.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.