Burning Man attendees were advised to “shelter in place” and conserve food and water on Friday due to ongoing heavy rain in northwestern Nevada’s Black Rock Desert.

As of Friday evening, movement in and out of Black Rock City has been halted. The gate and airport have also been closed, according to organizers.

“Participants inbound for the event should turn around and head home,” the Bureau of Land Management said in a statement Saturday.

