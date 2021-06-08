LA sheriff sends deputies to assess Venice homeless crisis

A homeless man who is feeling ill is loaded onto an ambulance Tuesday, June 8, 2021, in the Venice Beach section of Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

LOS ANGELES – The sheriff of Los Angeles County dispatched deputies Tuesday to Venice Beach to assess the homelessness problem, a day after he called out city officials for failing to adequately address the growing number of people sleeping outdoors along the famous strand.

Venice is the jurisdiction of the Los Angeles Police Department, not the Sheriff's Department. But Sheriff Alex Villanueva said he was moved to act because of “the failures of local politicians in regard to the homelessness crisis.”

Villanueva tweeted Monday that he was sending the Sheriff's Department's Homeless Outreach Services Team to the beach, where encampments have proliferated along the popular boardwalk and in surrounding neighborhoods.

The sheriff said the goal was to clear the area of homeless encampments by July 4.

News reports showed nearly two dozen sheriff's deputies along with social workers and volunteers talking to some of the dozens of people living in tents and makeshift shelters near the famous boardwalk.

“What we saw was human misery,” Lt. Geff Deedrick, head of the sheriff's team, told KNBC-TV.

“This isn’t a one-size-fits-all issue,” he said. “This is individual conversations. We need to know who’s here and what their individual needs are.”

“They’re going to start interfacing with the homeless, start doing their assessments and figuring out where everybody is in their transition from being homeless to being housed,” he told CBS 2 News.

