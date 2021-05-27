‘Dr. Beach’ says powerful Hawaii shoreline is 2021's best

In this April 21, 2020, photo, a woman walks on Waikiki Beach in Honolulu. Stephen Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, has been drafting a list of the best beaches in the U.S. under the alias "Dr. Beach" since 1991. This year he has named Kahanamoku Beach, on the west end of Waikiki Beach and in view of the iconic Diamondhead volcano in the distance, the sixth-best beach in the country. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones)

HONOLULU – Cruising along the west side of Hawaii's Big Island, the landscape is dominated by ancient volcanic flows and jagged shorelines. Then you get to Hapuna Beach.

There, the contrast of black lava rock, white sand and blue water means you have arrived in paradise — at least that's what “Dr. Beach” believes.

“It’s like an oasis,” said Stephen Leatherman, who has been ranking U.S. beaches on his annual list under the alias “Dr. Beach” for three decades.

The sand "looks super white there because of the black lava beside it,” he said. "I think the contrast makes you think, ‘Oh my gosh, I’ve never seen sand so white in my life.’ ”

Hapuna Beach State Park was ranked the best beach in the U.S. in Leatherman's review of sandy shorelines for 2021.

Leatherman, a coastal scientist and professor at Florida International University, hopes his 30th annual list will encourage people to get out and leave the past year of pandemic struggles in the rearview mirror.

He acknowledged that people will have to pay extra to get tested for COVID-19 before coming to the islands. “Hawaii is a really special place, and so I think it’s worth it," he said.

Kandi Miranda, who owns Manuela Malasada Company and runs a food truck near Hapuna Beach State Park, was born and raised on the Big Island. She was able to stay open for locals throughout the pandemic and is optimistic about the return of visitors.

