United launches digital resource to help travelers decode pandemic requirements: Here’s how it works

United Airlines announced on Monday that it created a “Travel-Ready Center” that works to help air passengers in navigating travel restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

United’s Travel-Ready Center is a digital resource for travelers to review COVID-19 entry requirements, find local testing providers, upload and validate test results or store vaccination records, all in the United app and on United.com.

With information all in one place, United Airlines is hopeful the resource will make travel procedures easier for its passengers.

“While pre-travel testing and documentation are key to safely reopening global travel, we know it can be confusing for customers when they’re preparing for a flight,” United’s Executive Vice President for Technology and Chief Digital Officer, Linda Jojo said via a news release. “Starting today, our ‘Travel-Ready Center’ gives customers a personalized, step-by-step guide of what is needed for their trip, a simple way to upload required documents and quickly get their boarding pass, fully integrated within our app and website.”

As of Tuesday, customers with an active reservation can utilize Travel-Ready Center through the “My Trips” section of the United App and on United.com.

Passengers who opt to complete their travel requirements digitally will have their documents reviewed by designated personnel.

Once verified, the passenger will receive a “travel-ready” status prior to being allowed to complete the usual check-process.

Despite submitting documents digitally, United encourages passengers to come to the airport prepared with physical copies in cases further inspection is needed.

In the coming weeks and months ahead, United plans to introduce more features to the Travel-Ready Center.

According to United, its travelers will soon be able to use the tool to schedule a COVID-19, video chat live with customer service agents, and view details about visa requirements for international travel.