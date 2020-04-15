Woman withdrawing stimulus payment finds $8.5 million in her bank account

Eager Americans checked their bank accounts throughout the weekend hoping their stimulus payment from the federal government would come early.

For many, the money was there. And to a few, it was much more than they were expecting.

In Sanford, Fla., a woman discovered millions in her account on Tuesday when she went to withdraw money at an ATM.

[RELATED: Man waiting for $1,700 stimulus payment sees millions in his bank account]

The woman sent a photo of her latest ATM receipt to FOX 35 News.

In Sanford, Fla., a woman discovered millions in her account on Tuesday when she went to withdraw money at an ATM. (FOX 35 News)

“I laughed and told our son, look, your parents are millionaires,” she told FOX 35 News.

After checking with her bank, she learned $8.5 million wasn’t actually in her account.

According to FOX 35, this was not the first time this has happened to her either. The woman says her account balance read $3.5 million on Monday. Again, the funds were not actually in her account.