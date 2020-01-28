What we know about all 9 victims of the helicopter crash that killed Kobe Bryant, daughter

A day after a tragic helicopter crash in California, all nine people who died have been identified.

The most famous of those is former NBA great Kobe Bryant, whose death prompted reaction and tributes from celebrities around the world.

The passengers were on their way to a travel basketball game at the Mamba Sports Academy, co-founded by Bryant, when the helicopter crashed amidst foggy conditions, the AP has reported.

Here is a look at all nine victims.

Kobe Bryant

One of the greatest players in basketball history, Bryant won five NBA championships and was an 18-time All-Star in what will assuredly be a Hall of Fame career playing for the Los Angeles Lakers. Bryant had four daughters with his wife, Vanessa.

Gianna Bryant

The second-oldest of Kobe Bryant’s four children, Gianna played on an AAU basketball team coached by her father and had aspirations of becoming a professional basketball player.

Ara Zobayan

The pilot of the helicopter, Zobayan received his commercial pilot certificate in 2007, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Not much has been publicly released on Zobayan as of yet.

Christina Mauser

Mauser was a basketball coach at Harbor Day School in Newport Beach, where Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter, Natalia, attended. She was an assistant coach for Kobe Bryant’s travel basketball team.

Her husband posted on Facebook: “My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash.”

My kids and I are devastated. We lost our beautiful wife and mom today in a helicopter crash. Please respect our privacy. Thank you for all the well wishes they mean so much. Posted by Matt Mauser on Sunday, January 26, 2020

Sarah Chester and Payton Chester

Payton Chester was a teammate of Gianna Bryant’s on the basketball team. Sarah Chester was her mother.

Todd Schmidt, the principal at Harbor View Elementary School in Corona del Mar, California, from where Payton graduated, posted a tribute to the Chesters on Facebook.

As folks mourn the loss of Kobe Bryant, I want to take a moment to remember two gorgeous human beings who were with him,... Posted by Todd Schmidt on Sunday, January 26, 2020

John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli and Alyssa Altobelli

This undated photo released by Orange Coast College shows its head baseball coach John Altobelli. The Altobelli family has confirmed that John Altobelli, his wife Keri and daughter Alyssa were among those killed in the helicopter crash with NBA icon Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna in Calabasas, Calif., Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. Alyssa played on the same team as Gianna, said Altobelli's brother Tony, who is the sports information director at the school. (Orange Coast College via AP)

Houston mourns former UH assistant coach that died in helicopter crash with Kobe Bryant

John Altobelli was the head baseball coach at Orange Coast College in Costa Mesa, California.

He also was a former assistant coach at the University of Houston and UC Irvine.

Keri Altobelli was John’s wife and the mother of Alyssa, who was a basketball teammate of Gianna Bryant.

The investigation is still ongoing, and we’re still waiting on more information to be released about the victims.