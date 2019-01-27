15-year-old girl fatally shot, 17-year old boy in custody, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas - A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot, and a 17-year-old teen boy is in custody in Spring, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.

Gonzalez said the two had been dating.

Update on Kimberly Glen: 17-yr old male & 15-yr old female, said to be dating. Male retrieves & discharges a firearm striking the female. Female is confirmed deceased. Motive is unknown. Multiple people were in the home at time of incident. Investigation is underway #HouNews — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Kimberly Glen near Postwood Glen drives. The Sheriff's Office is investigating whether it was an accidental shooting or intentional.

Shooting scene at 23000 blk of Kimberly Glen Ln (Spring area). Preliminary info indicates that one teen shot another teen. A 15-year-old teen is deceased at the scene. The teen shooter is detained at the scene and circumstances leading to shooting are unknown. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/KezetR39x8 — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) January 27, 2019

"They were inside a bedroom. There were other people home at the time and our condolences go out to the family," Gonzalez said.