15-year-old girl fatally shot, 17-year old boy in custody, sheriff says

SPRING, Texas - A 15-year-old girl is dead after being shot, and a 17-year-old teen boy is in custody in Spring, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in a tweet.
Gonzalez said the two had been dating.
The fatal shooting occurred around 1:30 a.m. Sunday at a home on Kimberly Glen near Postwood Glen drives. The Sheriff's Office is investigating whether it was an accidental shooting or intentional.
"They were inside a bedroom. There were other people home at the time and our condolences go out to the family," Gonzalez said.