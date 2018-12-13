Lanes reopen after major multi-vehicle accident

HOUSTON - A multi-vehicle accident in southeast Houston caused more trouble for commuters on top of the wet roads Thursday morning.

According to authorities, the accident happened around 2:40 a.m. on the eastbound lanes of the 610 South Loop near Wayside.

The driver of a pickup lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a metal guardrail on the right shoulder before ending up in the grassy area, police said.

There is no word on the cause of the crash, but police say it likely wasn’t weather related since the rain hadn’t started in the area yet.

The driver of the pickup was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

All lanes have since reopened.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.