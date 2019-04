HOUSTON - A motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a METRO bus Monday afternoon in the Galleria area, officials said.

The crash was reported shortly after noon in the 1800 block of Woodway Drive near South Post Oak Lane.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the scene. No passengers on the bus were injured in the crash, officials said.

The cause of the crash is unknown. The victim's identity has not been released.

