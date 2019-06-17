Motorcycle officer injured after crash in northeast Houston

A motorcycle officer was involved in an accident Monday in northeast Houston, authorities said.

HOUSTON - A motorcycle officer was involved in a crash Monday in northeast Houston, authorities said.

According to the Houston Police Department, the crash happened around 9:50 a.m. on the 610 North Loop at Kirkpatrick Boulevard.

The officer involved was transported to a hospital in unknown condition, according to HPD.

Images from Sky2 showed the officer’s motorcycle wedged under a green Chevy truck.

At least two lanes are closed as investigators and crews work to clear the scene.

